Former Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah reveals two career regrets  

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold defender Augustine Sefah regrets not playing for the Black Stars while expressing disappointment over lack of playing opportunities outside Ghana.

The 34-year-old, who is yet to announce retirement has had stints with several clubs in the domestic scene, featuring for Medeama, Ashantigold, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Nations FC.

Despite establishing himself as a key member in the domestic scene, the experienced right-back missed out on playing for a club outside Ghana.

Sefah in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM stressed it was his desire to play for the Black Stars and also have stint abroad.

“I had the opportunity to play for Medeama, Ashantigold (defunct) and Kotoko, one of the biggest clubs in Ghana and Africa at large. I’m well known in the league but truth be told, I have two career regrets. It pains me not playing for the Black Stars of Ghana and also failing to play abroad. I wish I played for Ghana and also had spell outside Ghana before retirement” he said.

Meanwhile, the defender has vowed to reach the highest level of his coaching career to balance career regrets as a footballer.