Former Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey nears Nations FC switch

Former Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nakai Nettey is nearing a move to Nations FC, sources close to the player have confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com

The talented right-back is expected to join the club on a free transfer, having ended his stint with Great Olympics after the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old full-back signed for Olympics before the beginning of the just ended season after leaving Asante Kotoko.

Nettey's impressive performances for Olympics in the Ghana Premier League have not gone unnoticed, and Nations are eager to secure his services.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Olympics, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals in the Ghana Premier League last season.

His departure will be a significant loss for the club, but Nettey is seeking new challenges and opportunities.

Nations who are keen to strengthen their squad are confident that Nettey's experience and skills will be invaluable in their upcoming campaign.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, pending a successful medical examination.