Former Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro marries longtime girlfriend

Published on: 19 June 2023
Former Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. 

The Al Hilal left-back married his girlfriend at a beautiful ceremony in Ghana after returning home following the break in the Sudanese league.

Several of his formers teammates from Kotoko and Karela as well as some technical team members were present on his big day.

Imoro and teammate David Abagna were part of the Sudan-based players who returned home following the civil unrest in the country few months ago.

Imoro joined Al Hilal after helping Asante Kotoko win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Watch video below:

 

