Former Asante Kotoko executive board chairman Dr KK Sarpong visits team in Beposo

Published on: 02 September 2023
Former Asante Kotoko executive board chairman Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong has paid the team a courtesy visit at their camping base in Beposo.

The Porcupine Warriors are having their pre-season training towards the 2023-24 campaign at Beposo, a suburb in the Ashanti region.

Dr. Sarpong owns the Dr. KK Sarpong stadium, where Kotoko have been playing their test matches.

"I am impressed with the team so far," the former Kotoko chairman said.

Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum took time to introduce some of the newly signed players to the former chairman of the club, and the latter was clearly excited.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) members were present at the occasion.

