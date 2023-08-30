Former Asante Kotoko forward offers advice to current players for upcoming season

Former Asante Kotoko forward Francis Akwafo-Boateng has shared valuable advice with the current squad as they gear up for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Akwafo-Boateng emphasised the importance of wholeheartedly serving the club and recounted his own experiences during his six-year tenure with the Porcupine Warriors.

Akwafo-Boateng urged the players to approach their roles with dedication and passion, highlighting the potential rewards that come from playing with a good heart. He shared how fans would even show their appreciation by gifting him cash as a result of his commitment on the field.

"When you play with a good heart, you get a lot of benefits. Someone could see me and gift me cash. Play with a good heart and the reward will come. When you are dedicated to your work, God brings the blessings," Akwafo-Boateng advised.

Currently, Asante Kotoko is in Beposo, Ashanti Region, for their pre-season training camp. The team is actively participating in friendly matches as part of their preparations for the upcoming season.

With their Ghana Premier League campaign on the horizon, the Porcupine Warriors are aiming to start the season on a positive note as they face Heart of Lions in their opening fixture.