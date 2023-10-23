Former Asante Kotoko forward Robert Eshun dead

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Robert Eshun has reportedly died in London.

The ex-Ghana international passed on at the age of 49.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving on his way to work in the early hours of Monday.

Robert Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Electric is famously remembered for his goal in the final of the 1990 FA Cup.

He started his career at Asante Kotoko before moving to Belgium to play for Turnhot, Tielen and Lommel in the early nineties.

The pacy winger also spent time in the Turkish Super Lig with Gazientep before later playing for Sarawak in Malaysia.