Former Asante Kotoko GM: Dr Kyei willing to lead club again if re-appointed

Former Asante Kotoko General Manager, Nana Coker, has stated that Dr Kwame Kyei would readily accept the opportunity to lead the club again if he is re-appointed after his tenure as board chairman expired.

Dr. Kyei assumed the role of board chairman in 2020 and, after three years at the helm, the mandate has come to an end, leading the club to seek new leadership. However, there are reports suggesting that Manhyia Palace, where significant decisions concerning the club are made, is considering Dr. Kyei for the position of Executive Chairman to oversee the club's affairs once more.

Nana Coker, in an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, expressed that Dr Kyei is prepared and willing to lead the club if called upon by Manhyia.

He stated, "For now, I will say Dr Kwame Kyei is my father, I cannot confirm or deny that he could be retained as the board chairman or made the executive chairman of Kotoko. I have seen and read speculations in the media to that effect, but I am unable to speak to that news. Should His Royal Majesty call on him anytime, he will happily and willingly accept the call. He cannot turn his back on Manhyia as a true son of Asanteman and a servant of the Golden stool."

Addressing another matter, Coker clarified that Dr Kyei is not the owner of the newly promoted Nations FC. Instead, the team is owned by his son.

Coker further revealed that Dr Kyei's purchase of Abrankese Park, now named Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, was primarily done to serve the interest of Kotoko. He stated, "The main reason he bought and renovated the stadium was to serve the interest of Kotoko."

As Kotoko prepare for the upcoming season, the appointment of a new board of directors, along with a new management team, is expected in the coming days. Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, is reported to be on the list for the position of Chief Executive or General Manager.