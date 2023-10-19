Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper cautions against club’s title hopes

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Alhassan has expressed scepticism about the club's chances of winning this season's Ghana Premier League.

Alhassan, having observed Kotoko's recent performance, believes the team faces a tough road ahead.

As of now, the Porcupine Warriors have secured two wins but have struggled, going three games without a victory. Alhassan pointed out that Kotoko is in competition with teams like Dreams FC, Medeama, and Aduana Stars, who boast mature players and individuals with more prolonged associations with their respective clubs.

Speaking candidly, Alhassan stated, "It will be difficult for Kotoko to finish at the top of the league at the end of the season. Kotoko is competing with Dreams FC, Medeama, Aduana Stars, and others who have matured players. They also have players who have had longer stints with their clubs than Kotoko."

He added, "Truth be told, Kotoko can finish among the top four teams, but winning the league will be difficult for them." Alhassan's perspective underlines the formidable challenge that Asante Kotoko may face in their pursuit of this season's Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko will face local rivals Nations FC this weekend.