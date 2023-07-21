GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan joins English club Carlton Town FC

Published on: 21 July 2023
Felix Annan has joined English lower-tier side Carlton Town FC from Pass Move Grin FC. 

The 28-year-old joins the Nottingham-based club till the end of the year and will compete in the Northern Premier League Division East.

“We at ctfc delighted to have Felix on board. Another great addition from pass move grin academy. Felix has been a breath of fresh air all preseason and has been outstanding in all the friendlies so far. Were sure he will quickly become a fans favourite," said Carlton Town's assistant manager Andy Clerk.

Annan has enormous experience, having represented Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, the decision to join Carlton Town will was to ensure he was close to his son.

"I am delighted to announce being a Miller. It’s been a tough decision for me some couple of months now but I am happy, finally I found a new wonderful home and being close to my son, who I made this choice for. Can’t wait for the start of the season," wrote the Ghanaian shot-stopper on Twitter. 

