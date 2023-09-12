Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper George Owu backs Kurt Okraku's re-election bid for GFA President 

Former Ghanaian goalkeeper George Owu has thrown his support behind the re-election bid of Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku in the upcoming elections.

Okraku, who assumed the role of Ghana FA President in 2019, is vying for re-election as his first term nears its conclusion in October of this year. His primary rival, George Afriyie, found himself disqualified by the elections committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Afriyie has since lodged an appeal with the GFA to contest his disqualification from the GFA Presidential election race.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper firmly believes that Kurt Okraku merits another term to rejuvenate the tarnished image of Ghanaian football, which suffered a severe blow following the release of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas "number 12" video, exposing corruption within the country's football sector.

According to Owu, Okraku has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his initial term and should be entrusted with the responsibility of steering Ghanaian football to greater heights.

Kurt Okraku's re-election campaign has gained substantial momentum, receiving extensive endorsements from prominent figures in the football world and reputable clubs, including the likes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

His commitment to revitalizing the sport and addressing the challenges it faces has earned him widespread support as he seeks a second term at the helm of the Ghana Football Association.