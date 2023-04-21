Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako believes league title race wide open

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako believes that the Ghana Premier League title race is still wide open.

Aduana Stars currently lead the table with 47 points after 26 matches, with Medeama SC closely following them with just three points behind. Hearts of Oak and Bechem United are in third and fourth place with 42 and 41 points, respectively, while Asante Kotoko occupy the fifth position with 39 points.

“I feel the Ghana league title challenge is open. Any club can win the title especially, from the 8th placed team to Aduana Stars who are on top of the table at the moment considering the points gap and matches left,” he told Footballghana.com in an interview.

“One can boast of winning the league this season with maybe 9 points lead, but for now, anything can happen because the points difference at the moment is only four.”

Isaac Amoako also praised the teams for making the league highly competitive. “The Ghana Premier League has been very competitive looking at the points gap between the clubs. With eight games to end the season, no one can predict the winner neither clubs that will suffer relegation, and that tells you how competitive the league has been so far,” he said.