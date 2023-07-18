GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Nii Baah criticises club's lack of quality

Published on: 18 July 2023
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Eric Nii Baah has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the club, citing a lack of quality in the team's style of play.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Baah voiced his difficulty in watching their games and criticised the players' performance.

Baah believes that many of the players in the squad do not meet the standards required to represent a prestigious club like Kotoko.

He expressed disappointment in the team's gameplay, stating that it lacks the necessary quality. This has been a recurring issue for Kotoko in recent times.

"When one watches players playing for Kotoko currently, it is something else. You don't see any quality in their play, and this has been Kotoko's challenge recently," Baah remarked. "Most of the players are not good enough to play for Kotoko."

To address the situation for the upcoming season, Asante Kotoko are in talks to form a new board and management team that will take charge of the club's affairs. The objective is to revamp the team and implement positive changes that will yield improved results on the field.

Baah won several trophies during his time with the club.

