GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Osei Kwame joins Bofoakwa Tano

Published on: 06 September 2023
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Osei Kwame joins Bofoakwa Tano

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Osei Kwame, has secured a move to Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The experienced goalkeeper has inked a two-year contract with Bofoakwa Tano, and the transfer was completed without any transfer fee.

With a wealth of experience in the domestic league, having previously played for Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies, Osei Kwame is expected to provide stability and expertise to Bofoakwa Tano's goalkeeping department.

Osei Kwame is the latest addition to Bofoakwa Tano FC as they gear up for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Charles Owusu, another former Asante Kotoko player, has also finalised his move to Bofoakwa Tano FC.  Furthermore, the club have added former AshantiGold SC goal scorer Emmanuel Owusu and Kotoku Royals defender Paul Abanga to their roster.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more