Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Osei Kwame joins Bofoakwa Tano

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Osei Kwame, has secured a move to Ghana Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The experienced goalkeeper has inked a two-year contract with Bofoakwa Tano, and the transfer was completed without any transfer fee.

With a wealth of experience in the domestic league, having previously played for Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies, Osei Kwame is expected to provide stability and expertise to Bofoakwa Tano's goalkeeping department.

Osei Kwame is the latest addition to Bofoakwa Tano FC as they gear up for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Charles Owusu, another former Asante Kotoko player, has also finalised his move to Bofoakwa Tano FC. Furthermore, the club have added former AshantiGold SC goal scorer Emmanuel Owusu and Kotoku Royals defender Paul Abanga to their roster.