Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Sam Ampeh opens up about alleged bribery scandal

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Sam Ampeh has revealed the devastating impact of bribery allegations leveled against him four decades ago, stating that they took a toll on his mother and ultimately led to her death.

Ampeh, who played for the Porcupine Warriors in the 1980s, came under scrutiny following the club's exit from the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League.

During the 1981 season, Kotoko faced Guinean side AS Kaloum Star in the second round of the competition. Despite winning the first leg 1-0 in Kumasi, the team was eliminated after a 1-3 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Following the match, Ampeh was accused of throwing the game, with allegations of taking bribes to sabotage his teammates. However, he vehemently denies these claims, asserting that he performed at his best in both legs.

Ampeh revealed that the accusations of bribery not only affected him but also took a toll on his mother, ultimately leading to her death. Fans would gather at her workplace to hoot at her, adding to the stress of the situation.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Ampeh stated, "The bribery claims by Asante Kotoko's management against me took a toll on my mother. She insisted on my innocence but succumbed to the stress of the ordeal."

Despite the challenges he faced, Ampeh enjoyed a successful career, representing the Black Stars during his playing days. His talent was recognized when he was named in the reserves of James Kwasi Appiah's all-time Ghana XI in the book "Leaders Don't Have to Yell."