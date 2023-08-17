Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie delighted to join Nations FC

Emmanuel Sarkodie has shared his excitement after completing his move to Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC.

The 23-year-old joins Nations FC after ending his stay with lower-tier side Kenpong Academy.

Sarkodie has already begun pre-season with the club and was part of the team for the friendlies against Burkinabe outfit STAB FC.

"It's good to be part of this team, Nations FC. Vamos Nations FC," he wrote on Twitter.

Prior to joining Nations FC, Sarkodie also had a successful spell with lower division side Nkoranza Warriors before making a move to giants Asante Kotoko.

The talented midfielder will be eager to make a mark in Kasim Mingle's team and secure a regular spot in the squad.

As Nations FC prepare for their debut season in the top-flight league, they remain active in the transfer market, seeking to build a formidable side that can compete strongly in the upcoming campaign.