Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie nears move to Nations FC

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC, reports in the local media.

The combative midfielder has reportedly completed his medicals and is now poised for the switch to the new club.

Sarkodie's most recent stint was with lower-tier side Kenpong Academy, where he spent time earlier this year.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old had a successful spell with lower division side Nkoranza Warriors before making a move to giants Asante Kotoko.

Having completed his medical examinations, Sarkodie is expected to be officially unveiled by Nations FC in the coming days.

The talented midfielder will be eager to make a mark in Kasim Mingle's team and secure a regular spot in the squad.

As Nations FC prepare for their debut season in the top-flight league, they remain active in the transfer market, seeking to build a formidable side that can compete strongly in the upcoming campaign.