Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie set to join Nations FC

Emmanuel Sarkodie is close to completing a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC.

The 23-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal to join the Abrankese outfit after ending his stay with lower-tier outfit Kenpong Football Academy.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder successful passed his medical on Thursday and will be officially announced as the club's newest acquisition in the next few days.

“I’m done with my medicals, was successful and I will soon sign my contract with Nations FC. Just waiting for officials," he told Nkratasem.

He becomes the club's first signing ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Nations FC recently appointed Bechem United gaffer Kassim Mingle as they club's new coach as the Kumasi-based side continue to boost their team ahead of their first topflight season.