Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama eyes Ghana Premier League return

Brazilian attacking midfielder, Fabio Gama, is reportedly looking to make a comeback to the Ghana Premier League after concluding his time with Bahrain's Busaiteen Club.

Currently, without a club, local media reports indicate that Gama is considering a return to Ghana, where he enjoyed a successful two-year tenure with the esteemed Asante Kotoko.

Gama's initial experience in Ghana had a gradual start as he navigated the challenges of adapting to a new environment and adjusting to the climate. However, once he settled in, he emerged as one of the standout players. Notably, during the season that Kotoko secured the league championship, his performances left a lasting impression.

Following the expiration of his contract in June 2022, Gama departed Kotoko as a free agent. Slightly over a year later, he's expressing interest in making a return to Ghana, though his destination, whether Kotoko or otherwise, remains uncertain.

Of note, Kotoko have reappointed coach Prosper Ogum, who had a productive working relationship with Gama during his earlier stint. This could play a role in Gama's decision-making process. Concurrently, various other clubs are likely to express interest in securing the talents of the Brazilian midfielder.