Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah set to join Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Prince Acquah, is on the brink of joining newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Nations FC.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who spent the second half of the previous season with Skyy Football Club, played a pivotal role in the Daboase-based club's impressive achievements. He contributed to Skyy FC's second-place finish in the Access Bank Division One League and their semi-final run in the MTN FA Cup.

Having previously showcased his skills at Aduana Stars FC and Hearts of Lions, Acquah's experience and talent make him an attractive prospect for Nations FC.

The club recently secured a promotion, marking their ascent to the top tier of Ghanaian football after several attempts. This achievement comes within just a season under the leadership of Dr Kwame Kyei.

As Nations FC prepare to make their mark in the Ghana Premier League, the addition of Acquah to their roster is seen as a significant step towards building a competitive team.

The club's opening match of the season will see them face off against MTN FA Cup holders, Dreams FC, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The imminent transfer of Acquah underscores Nations FC's determination to establish themselves as a formidable force in the topflight division, with high hopes for a successful debut season.