Former Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman reveals spiritual assistance for last season's success

Kwaku Amponsah, popularly known as Chairman K-5 and the former NCC Chairman of Asante Kotoko, has disclosed that the team sought the assistance of eight powerful spiritual men to help them secure victory in games during last season.

According to Amponsah, a substantial amount of money, ranging from GHS15,000 to GHS20,000, was expended on various spiritual operations to aid the team's success.

"Last season, a lot of effort was put into Asante Kotoko Sporting Club's games for the team to win the league. GH₵15,000 to GH₵20,000 was shelled out on operations for the team with the help of eight (8) strong spiritual men," Chairman Kwaku Amponsah revealed in an interview with Ezra FM.

These spiritual interventions were believed to have played a significant role in Asante Kotoko clinching the Ghana Premier League title.

However, they have struggled to replicate their previous success in the current campaign. As a consequence, the Kumasi-based club appear unlikely to defend their league title and may even finish outside the top four in the standings.