Former Asante Kotoko NCC chairman warns biased referees of consequences

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, known as 'Chairman K-5', has issued a warning to referees who deliberately rob the club of a fair game, saying they will suffer the consequences.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Amponsah stated that accidental calls against the club will not incur any retribution, but biased referees will face the wrath of the gods.

“If you intentionally cheat us, you will either get pot-bellied or your manhood will die," he said, adding that the curse will only affect referees who are deliberately biased against the club.

However, he refused to blame coach Seydou Zerbo for the club's recent woes. Kotoko are struggling with consistency, losing to bitter rivals Hearts of Oak last weekend and are currently five points off the top spot in the league.

“We’ve not stopped going to the shrine. Officiating has been our bane this season," he explained.

Amponsah added he believes that the club can still defend their Premier League title, despite sitting 4th on the league log with 31 points.