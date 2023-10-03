Former Asante Kotoko NCC chief expresses concern over team performance

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) Chairman Kwaku Amponsah has voiced his dissatisfaction with the team's performance in the new Ghana Premier League season, where they have yet to secure a win in three games.

In an interview, the devoted supporter of the Porcupine Warriors raised concerns about the player selection made by head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

He criticised the decision to start inexperienced players from the lower division instead of Premier League players, emphasising that it is not helping the team's performance.

Amponsah stated, "In team building, you don't bench a Premier League player and start inexperienced players from the lower division; this is not helping Kotoko." He also expressed his belief that Asante Kotoko was fortunate to secure a point in their recent game against Karela United.

Furthermore, Amponsah urged Ogum to be more careful and improve the team's performance, as their current position on the league log is not encouraging. He emphasized that the desire to rebuild the team should not be an excuse for not winning trophies.

Asante Kotoko have had a challenging start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, with one loss and two draws, and will hope to secure their first win against Accra Lions this weekend.