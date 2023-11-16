Former Asante Kotoko player criticises current squad, claims standards have dropped

Former Asante Kotoko player Ernest Boateng has expressed dissatisfaction with the current standard of players in the club.

Boateng believes that the club's standards have significantly dropped, allowing mediocre players to secure a place in the first team.

Kotoko are currently among the bottom three in the Ghana Premier League this season, having won just two games in 10.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Boateng highlighted that during his playing days, earning a spot in the senior team from the youth side was a challenging feat. He emphasized that the process of transitioning from the youth ranks to the first team was much more rigorous.

Boateng further criticised the current trend of signing players based on one impressive season, contrasting it with his own journey through the ranks.

He stated, "I played for the youth and justified myself before being promoted to the senior team. Ask yourself, how many of the players have played at the Division level? The player will shine today, tomorrow he’s signed by Kotoko, and I don’t think that will help the club."