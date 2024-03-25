Former Asante Kotoko star Abdul Karim Zito calls for fans patience

Former Asante Kotoko player Abdul Karim Zito has urged the club's fans to exercise patience for the head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum following the recent predicament.

The Porcupine Warriors are winless in their last five matches in the Ghana Premier League, dropping them to the 9th position on the league standings.

Zito, who is currently head coach of premiership side Dreams FC, believes that things could be turned around for Kotoko in the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

"The IMC expressed their intentions very clearly before the start of the season that they are rebuilding," Zito said on Akoma FM in Kumasi.

"Although the team is currently rebuilding, but the fans, regrettably, are goal-oriented, however, I will beg the supporters to be patient with the coach, after all, this is the same coach who dropped three or four games at the start of the season and later bounce back to a winning streak, and that's football for you.

"Therefore, the supporters should have patience with the coach because, at this point, all he needs is their trust.

"Otherwise, things won't work out. It appears that the coach needs to possess mental toughness in order to maintain focus and accomplish his objectives with Kotoko."

Since the beginning of the second half of the season, Kotoko have managed just one win out of six matches.