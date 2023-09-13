Former Asante Kotoko star Fatawu Safiu criticises Legon Cities FC over goalkeeper's health issue

Former Asante Kotoko star, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, has voiced his criticism of Legon Cities FC following reports about the declining health of the club's goalkeeper, William Essu.

Essu is currently facing health challenges and is in need of financial support for medical care, after being reportedly neglected by the club.

Legon Cities issued a statement appealing to the media and the general public to exercise caution and sensitivity in reporting on Essu's health.

They assured that all possible efforts are being made to assist the player during his difficult time.

In response to the club's statement, Safiu expressed his dismay about the state of Ghanaian football.

He questioned the club's assertion that their attention had just been drawn to their goalkeeper's health issues, implying that they were previously unaware of the situation.

In a tweet, Safiu wrote, "Kaish Ghana football. You telling us your attention was just drawn to your very own goalkeeper health issue meaning you people never knew."