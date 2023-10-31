Former Asante Kotoko star Kwadwo Poku Mahala advocates for local talent development over diaspora players for Black Stars

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwadwo Poku Mahala, has raised his voice against the persistent pursuit of diaspora players for the Black Stars, urging football authorities to prioritize the revival of local football to nurture homegrown talent for the national teams.

This viewpoint arises in response to the growing calls for the inclusion of players from abroad, such as Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, in the Black Stars, despite having represented England at the senior level during the last international break.

The suggestion to recruit Nketiah gained traction after he delivered a remarkable hat-trick for Arsenal against Sheffield United, with former Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Sannie Diara, even labeling him as Asamoah Gyan's potential successor.

The Black Stars have faced a goal-scoring dilemma since the exclusion of Asamoah Gyan from the team in 2019, despite the addition of Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams, who switched nationality to Ghana in 2022 but has yet to make a significant impact.

Kwadwo Poku Mahala believes that the pursuit of diaspora players should be halted in favor of a concerted effort to rejuvenate local football and generate a pool of talent to represent the national teams.

He remarked, "Even if we go for Lionel Messi to come and play for the Black Stars, it won't change anything. We already favor already-made talent too much.

Let's invest in developing our own talent and desist from the attitude of consistently seeking players from abroad."

Poku Mahala emphasized the need to establish a strong football foundation at home, emphasizing that nurturing local talent should be the primary focus.

He urged that the Ghanaian league should be strengthened, producing more players capable of representing the national teams.

"Local players are called up today, and the next day, they are dropped. We must be content with what we have and stop chasing players from overseas.

Can't we find a player from the local Ghanaian clubs who is better than Nketiah? Just because he is playing for Arsenal, does that make him the best?" Poku Mahala questioned.

He concluded by highlighting the importance of addressing the issues within the national team setup, asserting that focusing on diaspora players would not serve Ghana's interests.

Drawing a comparison with Inaki Williams, who is thriving at Athletic Club but has faced challenges with the Black Stars, he emphasized the need to prioritize homegrown talent and strengthen the foundations of Ghanaian football.