Former Asante Kotoko star Yussif Chibsah wants points deducted from violent venues

Former Asante Kotoko captain Yussif Chibsah wants clubs severely punished for violent conduct at their home venues through point deductions.

According to Chibsah, teams must be deducted six points rather than handing them home bans which would not affect them in any way.

Chibsah was shocked on hearing Berekum Chelsea were handed temporary home ban following the violence that broke at the Golden City Park, leaving two officials of Asante Kotoko heavily injured.

"It’s very sad to read reports coming from Berekum. Fines and bans of venues are no longer treats to clubs. It’s time we try severe point deduction to those engaged in hooliganism. 6 points should be deducted from any club found guilty in any form of intimidation," he posted on Twitter.

Berekum Chelsea's home ban comes after similar incident happened few days earlier in Dormaa, where fans of Aduana Stars attacked officials in their game against Medeama SC.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin