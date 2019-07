Striker Abass Mohammed has signed for Nigerian champions Enyimba FC on a free transfer.

Mohammed was available for free after terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko in April this year.

His previous experience with Medeama in the CAF Confederation Cup makes him a key figure for the Peoples Elephants.

Enyimba will face Burkinabe side FC Rahimo in the CAF Champions League preliminary qualifying round.