Former Asante Kotoko striker disagrees with exclusion of Andre Ayew from Black Stars

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Mark Adu Amofa, has expressed his disagreement with Emmanuel Osei Kuffour's call to exclude Andre Ayew from future Black Stars call-ups.

Kuffour, in an interview with Onua FM, said Ayew's best days are behind him and that it's time for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed to be given the opportunity to shine.

Amofa, however, believes that Ayew should not be forced out of the team despite his reduced role. In an interview with Ghanaweb, he emphasised Ayew's contributions to the Black Stars and urged caution in handling the situation.

He said "I don't agree with the call that Andre Ayew should be dropped from the team. I believe Andre Ayew has done his bit for the team and may not be an integral member now but we must not force him out of the team."

"As a country, we should tread cautiously on the Andre Ayew issue because he and his family have contributed a lot to the country. The FA should engage him and best find a way to phase him out of the team but I repeat, we should not force him out."

Ayew, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, is the most capped player for the Black Stars, having made 113 appearances and scored 24 goals.