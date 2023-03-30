Former Asante Kotoko striker disappointed with club's performance this season

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Nasiru Gani, has expressed his disappointment with his former club's performance this season.

The Porcupine Warriors, who won the league last season, are currently struggling this term and sit in seventh place, seven points behind the league leaders. As a result, the club sacked coach Seydou Zerbo.

In an interview with Fox FM in Kumasi, Gani cited their recent match against Hearts of Oak in Accra as an example of their lacklustre performance this season.

"They did not do well in my opinion. I know that form does not necessarily count for Hearts and Kotoko matches, but in terms of the overall season, has Kotoko been at the level?" he questioned.

Despite his disappointment, Gani still believes that Asante Kotoko have the potential to win the league if the players show more character and determination.

"Yes, they can win the league if they talk to themselves and improve. They should challenge themselves more, and I believe they can still defend the title," he said. He also suggested that more competition within the team would be beneficial, recalling his time playing for the club where there was intense competition for starting spots.

Asante Kotoko face Legon Cities on Thursday at the El Wak Stadium for their Week 24 fixture.