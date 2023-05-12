GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has no regrets over limited national team career

Published on: 12 May 2023
Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has revealed that he has no regrets about his national team career despite only making a few appearances for Ghana.

Bekoe, who won the Ghanaian top-flight golden boot in 2008, made just five substitute appearances for the Black Stars throughout his playing career.

However, he believes that God had a plan for him and is not disappointed with the outcome.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Bekoe said, "Personally, while I was playing, I had obtained my Diploma certificate and engaged in part-time artworks during my free time...It is important to have something else that keeps you moving."

He added, "When you don't have a plan B in life, that's when you encounter problems."

Despite not having a prominent national team career, Bekoe is content with his overall contributions to Ghanaian football.

