Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has no regrets over limited national team career

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has revealed that he has no regrets about his national team career despite only making a few appearances for Ghana.

Bekoe, who won the Ghanaian top-flight golden boot in 2008, made just five substitute appearances for the Black Stars throughout his playing career.

However, he believes that God had a plan for him and is not disappointed with the outcome.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Bekoe said, "Personally, while I was playing, I had obtained my Diploma certificate and engaged in part-time artworks during my free time...It is important to have something else that keeps you moving."

He added, "When you don't have a plan B in life, that's when you encounter problems."

Despite not having a prominent national team career, Bekoe is content with his overall contributions to Ghanaian football.