Former Asante Kotoko striker expresses doubts about club's readiness for new season

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Manu has raised concerns about the readiness of the club as they approach the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The domestic top-flight league is set to kick off this weekend, with Kotoko scheduled to face newly promoted Heart of Lions in Kumasi on Sunday.

After enduring a challenging season last term, the Porcupine Warriors have been working hard to make an impact in the upcoming campaign.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Stephen Manu expressed doubts about the preparedness of the players for the start of the season.

"Asante Kotoko players lack match fitness, and they need another month for preseason," Manu commented, highlighting concerns about the team's fitness and readiness.

He continued, "The players are not prepared for the upcoming season, so if the league could be postponed to allow the players to prepare thoroughly, it would be beneficial."

Kotoko concluded their pre-season preparations with a goalless draw against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.