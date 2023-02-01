Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku joins Moroccan club OC Khourigba

Moroccan club Olympique Club Khourigba have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwame Opoku in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 23-year-old was announced on Tuesday night after he put pen to paper on a two and half years contract following a successful medical examination.

Opoku switches to Khourigba from Algerian side USM Alger where he joined them in April 2021 from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC for around US$300,000.

During his first spell at USMA, the 23-year-old netted four times and provided four assists in 16 appearances in the Algerian Professional League.

In the second season, he managed to score just once in 17 games after he was hit with a serious injury ruling him out of action a couple of times.

The highly-rated footballer was sent on a season-long loan to a Saudi Arabian second-tier outfit Najran SC in August 2022 before he returned to USMA in January 2023.

Opoku during his time as a Kotoko player earned a call-up to the Ghana national team and made his debut on March 25, 2021, against South Africa.

He was linked with a move back to Kotoko but a deal couldn't be reached.