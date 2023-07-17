Former Asante Kotoko striker Michael Vinicius Silva joins KCCA FC in Uganda

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais, has finalised his move to join Ugandan top-flight club, KCCA FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The Brazilian forward's acquisition is aimed at bolstering the squad of the Ugandan club.

Expressing his delight after completing the deal, Michael Vinicius Silva shared his enthusiasm about continuing his career in Uganda. In an interview, he stated, "I'm excited to be joining KCCA FC in Uganda. I've had the opportunity to play for different clubs in the world, but it is great being here."

The Brazilian player also expressed his admiration for KCCA FC, acknowledging their esteemed reputation and rich history. He expressed his eagerness to be a part of the club, saying, "They're a well-respected club with a rich history, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I'm also looking forward to experiencing a new culture and meeting new people."

Having gained some experience in African football during his time with Asante Kotoko, Michael Vinicius Silva is determined to make a positive impact in Uganda. He aims to contribute by scoring numerous goals to aid his new club in their endeavours.

The addition of the attacker to KCCA FC's squad is expected to bring a boost to their attacking prowess, as the Brazilian striker hopes to make a lasting impression in Ugandan football.