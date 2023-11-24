Former Asante Kotoko striker Samad Oppong graduates from U.S. Army Academy

Former Asante Kotoko striker Samad Oppong has achieved a major milestone in his life after retiring from professional football.

The 35-year-old has graduated from the United States Army Academy, marking a new chapter in his journey.

Oppong made a name for himself in the Ghana Premier League during the mid-to-late 2000s, playing for Ashanti Gold SC and Kotoko.

He had two spells with the Porcupine Warriors, where he played from 2009 to 2011 before returning for another stint in 2014. The striker also had a brief stint in Cyprus, lining up for Ethnikos and MEAP Nisou.

However, Oppong decided to hang up his boots in his early 30s and pursue a different path. He relocated to the United States for a fresh challenge and enrolled in the Army Academy.

The gruelling training program pushed him to his limits, but he persevered and ultimately succeeded in graduating as part of the class of 2023.

A video shared on social media showed Oppong proudly receiving his certificate during the graduation ceremony. His family and friends were overjoyed to see him achieve this milestone, and they celebrated his success with pride.

Oppong's decision to join the military marks a new beginning for the former footballer. He is now set to embark on a career in the United States military, where he will serve his country and continue to make a positive impact on society.