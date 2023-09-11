Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Manu calls for postponement of 2023/24 GPL season

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Manu has called for the rescheduling of matchday 1 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season to get clubs fully in shape for the season.

The competition will kickstart next weekend with matches taking place in various match centres.

Manu was speaking about the readiness of his former club Asante Kotoko and to a larger extent the rest of the Ghana Premier League teams.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Stephen Manu raised concerns about the readiness of the players for the start of the season.

"Asante Kotoko players lack match fitness, and they need another month for preseason," Manu commented, highlighting concerns about the team's fitness and readiness.

He continued, "The players are not prepared for the upcoming season, so if the league could be postponed to allow the players to prepare thoroughly, it would be beneficial."

In their final preseason match, Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC drew 0-0 at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. They are now preparing for their first competitive match of the season against Heart of Lions.