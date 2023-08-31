GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Asante Kotoko supporters’ chief Kwaku Amponsah shows support for club’s IMC

Published on: 31 August 2023
Kwaku Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah has thrown his weight behind the Interim Management Committee appointed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to steer the affairs of the club.

Amponsah, popularly called Chairman K5 was at Beposo to watch the team as they engaged in a couple of friendlies and he reiterated his support for the management of the club.

He told Kessben Sports: “If we don’t support the IMC, can they run Kotoko? We will support them. But we won’t support whoever sabotages them and also gets the chance to manage the club in future. We support the IMC because we like what they are doing. We support the coach, the administration and the players."

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) comprises Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua; the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.

By Suleman Asante

