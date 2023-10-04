Former Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief raises concerns over Ogum's decision to bench Baba Yahaya

Former Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Kwaku Amponsah, also known as K5, has expressed his reservations regarding Coach Prosper Ogum's choice to keep 'experienced' midfielder Baba Yahaya on the bench in recent matches.

Despite Baba Yahaya's inclusion in all three Ghana Premier League games for the Porcupines in the ongoing campaign, he has primarily been utilised as a substitute.

Notably, he emerged as the hero for Kotoko in their third game against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, scoring a crucial 90th-minute goal that leveled the playing field having climbed off the bench in the 39th minute to replace Isaac Oppong.

Kwaku Amponsah has therefore called on Prosper Ogum to reconsider his tactical approach and make well-considered decisions to rejuvenate the team's performance.

"This is a boy with so much Premier League experience under his belt; why bench him?" K5 questioned.

His comments followed a general suggestion to the coach urging him to consider playing experienced players in matches to breed confidence compared to young inexperienced talents signed from the lower-tier teams.

"In team building, you don't bench a Premier League player and start inexperienced players from the lower division; this is not helping Kotoko," he stated.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are still chasing their first win of the season as they travel to the capital to face Accra Lions on Monday evening in their third Ghana Premier League game.

They have accumulated only two points from their first three games after drawing with Heart of Lions and Karela at home and losing to Bibiani Gold Stars at Dun's Park.