Former Asante Kotoko winger Joseph Amoako sentenced to 2 years in prison for rape in Sweden

Ghanaian attacker Joseph Amoako has been sentenced to two years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old in Sweden.

The verdict was handed down in December 2022, but the story has only now surfaced in local media, after reports emerged that Asante Kotoko had illegally transferred the winger.

According to reports, the Helsingborg district court determined that Amoako had raped a young Swedish woman who did not give her consent. She later reported the incident to a school nurse, and the police were notified.

Initially, two African players from Helsingborgs IF football club were investigated, but one was released after questioning. Amoako, who had joined the club in February 2022 on loan from Kotoko, was tried for rape, and the court sentenced him to two years in prison, deportation, and damages to the victim.

Following the charges, Helsingborgs IF suspended Amoako in October 2022, and the club terminated his contract when he was requested to be detained on probable grounds suspected of rape.

Amoako joined Kotoko in 2021 and after an impressive start to life in Kumasi earned the move to Sweden. He made nine appearances for Helsingborgs before he was sentenced.