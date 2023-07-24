Former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh reveals Algeria’s pursuit for nationality switch

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Maxwell Baakoh, has disclosed that Algeria is actively pursuing him to switch nationality and represent their national team.

The speedy and talented winger joined Algerian club USM Khenchela in August 2022 after parting ways with Egyptian outfit Ceramica Cleopatra.

Baakoh's explosive performances in the Algerian league piqued the interest of Algerian national team officials, who planned to include him in the Algeria squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which they hosted earlier this year.

Recalling the approach from the Algerian camp, Baakoh stated on Pure FM, "During the first round [of the Algerian league], our video analyst who also works with the national team called the head coach to ask me if I will love to play for Algeria, and this was ahead of the CHAN tournament."

The video analyst expressed confidence in Baakoh's abilities and emphasised that if he were Algerian, he would be a top consideration for national team call-ups.

The winger admitted being taken by surprise by the interest from Algeria but remains focused on representing his home country, Ghana.

"I am a Ghanaian, and my ambition is to play for the Black Stars, and I know I will surely play for the Ghana national team," Baakoh affirmed, affirming his loyalty to Ghana's national football team.

Despite the lure of international representation by Algeria, Baakoh's heart remains set on donning the Ghana jersey and contributing to the success of the Black Stars.

Last season, the winger made 25 appearances for USM Khenchela, scoring five goals, and showcasing his impact on the field.