Former Ashantigold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic wants Kotoko to sack 'fake' Zachariassen

Former Ashantigold gaffer Svetislav Tanasijevic has called on Asante Kotoko to show 'fake' Kjetil Zachariassen the exit following reports of him faking documents to secure the top job.

Kjetil Zachariassen has come under intense scrutiny after new broke he applied for the Kotoko job with fake certificates.

The ex-Ashantigold coach has also seen his work criticized following the Porcupine Warriors exit from the CAF Champions League.

However, his former work pal at the Miners Svetislav Tanasijevic has described the Norwegian tactician as fraud and Asante Kotoko must sack him.

"That man is a very selfish man, he works in a very bad manner, he collected money from his players that's why all the clubs he has coached had sacked him within 5 to 7months, he is a fake man," he told Kumasi based Silva FM.

"Kotoko management must sack him (Kjetil Zachariassen) if they want to pass this game against Ivorian side, why did he left Yacouba at home against Etoile?.

"Yacouba with one leg should play, sack Zach because he doesn't know how to win an away game. If Kotoko wins at home it's no problem because they have their supporters around; allow Karela coach (Johnson Smith) to sit at the bench as a head coach against San Pedro or else it's very dangerous for Kotoko to pass this test.

"Johnson Smith is 100% better than Zacharia, he's a better man, he's a better person of Zacharia and also a better coach, he has seen more things in the game, he knows how to win an away games."