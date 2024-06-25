Former AshantiGold goalkeeper Nibombe Wake seeks reunion with Sir Sam Jonah

Former AshantiGold goalkeeper Nibombe Wake has made a heartfelt plea to reconnect with Sir Sam Jonah, praising him as a nobleman and a passionate supporter of football.

Wake, in a social media video spoke highly of the successful Ghanaian businessman who served as president of AshantiGold.

The legendary shot-stopper appealed to the public for assistance in reestablishing contact with Sir Sam Jonah.

"I'd like to send a message to my president, Sir Sam Jonah. When I was playing for Ashgold, he was our president. I spent four years at Ashgold, and I knew Sam Jonah as a good man who loved football. He was very supportive of us when I was playing at Ashgold, and he loves football," Wake stated.

Wake also opened up about the challenges he has faced since the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations incident. He was wounded when rebels attacked the Togo national team bus in Angola.

He revealed that the injuries he sustained have left him financially strained and struggling to afford medical care.

"I went to play in Angola and was shot in my leg by rebels, and it has become a problem for me. Getting money for the hospital has become problematic for me. I have been to Accra twice but didn't get the chance to meet Sir Sam Jonah. I'd like to see him.

"I'm not going to beg him for money, but I'm sure he will find a way to help me because he is a good man. If I see him, I know God will make him help me. I'm calling on God to make me see Sir Sam Jonah. He is a good man who really likes football," he said.

Ex-AshGold keeper Nibombe Wake ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡¬ has fallen on hard times and is calling on Dr Sam Jonah for help. pic.twitter.com/wnEbY81Y3V â€” Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) June 25, 2024

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Ghana Premier League history, Nibombe Wake was instrumental in Ashgold's run to the 1997 CAF Champions League final and won multiple league titles during his more than four-year tenure with the club.