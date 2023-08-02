Former AshantiGold midfielder Seth Osei close to joining Nations FC

Former Ashantigold midfielder, Seth Osei is on the verge of making a return to the Ghana Premier League by joining new boys Nations FC.

Having secured a place in the top flight from the Division One League, Nations FC are looking for a reliable and talented midfielder to strengthen their lineup for the 2023/24 football season.

Seth Osei is thought to have been chosen by Nations FC as the ideal midfielder to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

According to reports, the midfielder has finished the necessary medical checks and is bound to be a new player of the Abrankese-based team.

Osei just got back after playing in Egypt's second-tier league for Baladeyit Elmahalla SC. With the Egyptian club, he had an outstanding season, scoring 11 goals in 13 games, including 5 goals and 6 assists.

Osei is almost ready to make a comeback to the Ghana Premier League, where he previously competed with Ashanti Gold SC.