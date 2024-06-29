Former Athletic Bilbao coach casts doubt on Nico Williams' Barcelona transfer

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Javier Clemente has weighed in on the transfer rumours surrounding Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams, expressing scepticism about a potential move to Barcelona.

Clemente, speaking on ElDesmarque's Twitch channel, acknowledged the winger's talent and the interest from big clubs like Barcelona.

He recognised Nico's skill and speed, calling him "one of the best wingers in Spain."

"The big clubs, even though they sometimes make bad signings and pay a lot of money, see, that Nico Williams is one of the best wingers in Spain â€” a young boy with great skill and speed."

However, Clemente believes a strong bond between Nico and his brother, IÃ±aki Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, could be a major obstacle.

He suggested their close relationship could make Nico hesitant to leave. "Nico is very identified with Athletic, and although I don't know him personally, I do know his brother IÃ±aki. I see that they are both very united, and I don't think they will separate so easily."

Nico, whose senior brother Inaki Williams plays for Ghana, has been at Athletic Bilbao since he was 17, making his first team debut in 2021.

His current contract runs until June 2027 and includes a 58 million euro release clause.