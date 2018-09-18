Former Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese avails himself for vacant Kotoko job

Former coach of Bechem United Vicenzo Alberto Annesse has reiterated his readiness to manager Asante Kotoko following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The Italian coach, who left Bechem United for Palestinian side Ahli Al-Khaleel in 2017 believes the Porcupine Warriors job provides him with an opportunity to lead a top club.

Paa Kwesi Fabin relinquished his position as coach of the FReds after seven months in charge and there are reports that he is joining a South African club.

Meanwhile, with the job readily available, Vicenzo Annese has stated his readiness to do the job.

"I have ambitions to coach Asante Kotoko because its is a big club not only in Ghana but also in Africa," he told Happy FM.

"So, it is an important club in Ghana, the same as Hearts of Oak. Kotoko have not won the league for sometime now so I am ready for the Kotoko job."

"So we (Kotoko and himself) can collaborate with each other so that I can come to Kumasi to coach Kotoko."

"When i left Ghana, I went to Palestine Premier League before moving to Indonesia so I think I'm ready."

The 33 year old was recently with Indonesian side PSIS Semarang.