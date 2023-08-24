Former Bechem United forward Hafiz Wontah Konkoni scores on Young African debut

Ghanaian forward Hafiz Wontah Konkoni made an instant impact on his debut for Tanzanian side Young Africans by scoring to help his team secure a win in the domestic league.

After a successful stint at Bechem United, Konkoni just moved to the Tanzanian champions during the current transfer window, and he made his presence known on the pitch in their first competitive game.

The 23-year-old entered the game off the bench in the second half of his team's Wednesday afternoon league debut against Kinondoni FC.

He displayed his abilities and scored his first goal for Yanga increasing their lead to 3-0.

His team triumphed convincingly 5-0 to win the game. As he gets used to his new club, his instant success with the club is expected to boost his confidence.

Konkoni's performances in the Ghana Premier League saw him finish second on the top scorers' chart behind Abednego Tetteh and eventually became the first local-based player to earn a call-up to the Black Stars under coach Chris Hughton.

Konkoni will aim to keep producing excellent performances that could possibly improve his chances of being selected for future national teams after this promising start at Young Africans.