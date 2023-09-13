Former Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh clarifies decision to quit Ghana Premier League, not football

Former striker for Bibiani Goldstars Abednego Tetteh, who was the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, has clarified that he has not retired from football altogether but has only decided to stop playing in the local league.

There were earlier reports suggesting that Tetteh had quit football entirely due to consistent snubs from the Black Stars and his disappointment at missing out on the Player of the Season award at the Ghana FA Awards.

However, Tetteh has clarified in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM. He stated that he never announced his retirement from football, and his decision was solely to stop playing in the Ghana Premier League.

He also urged the public to disregard the previous reports, emphasizing that he had the opportunity to renew his contract with Goldstars but chose not to play in the GPL due to how he felt he was being treated.

In his own words, Tetteh explained, "I’m even surprised. I never said I have quit football because of the Black Stars snub or something. What I said was, I’d rather stop playing the Ghana Premier League but not football entirely. I will entreat the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves."