Former Black Princesses coach criticises Hughton's decision to start Andre Ayew against Comoros

Former Black Princesses head coach Robert Sackey has expressed strong disapproval of Chris Hughton's decision to include Andre Ayew in the starting lineup against Comoros in the recent Group I game.

The Black Stars faced criticism for their lackluster performance, resulting in a narrow defeat to the Coelacanths in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Sackey emphasised that while Andre Ayew's leadership qualities are unquestionable, the decision to start him was a misstep, considering his prolonged period without competitive play.

"Andre Ayew should not have started the game against Comoros," Sackey stated. "This is a player that has not played for about seven months, and so the decision was wrong."

"If he was introduced in the second half at a point when Ghana was winning, that would have been fair, but starting him in a game that you needed to win was wrong."

Sackey acknowledged Ayew's leadership qualities but argued that strategic decisions should be made based on the player's current form and readiness. Ayew who recently joined French Ligue 1 side Le Havre was eventually substituted before the start of the second half, with Mohammed Kudus taking his place.

Ghana, currently with three points after two games, will face Mali in their next group fixture in March 2024.