Former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe declines to discuss treatment during tenure

Mercy Tagoe has chosen not to discuss the treatment she received during her tenure as Black Queens coach from 2018 to 2023.

After failing to qualify for two international competitions in a row, she was replaced by Swiss Nora Hauptle.

"It doesn't matter. Life is full of ups and downs. It doesn't matter," the former international responded when asked about her treatment during her time as Black Queens head coach, as reported by Citi Sports.

During her coaching stint, the Black Queens missed out on qualification for both the 2023 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Women's AFCON held in Morocco. This was after she led the Black Queens to win the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Women's championship in Abidjan in 2018.

Tagoe made history as the first woman to be named head coach of the Black Queens. She was previously a member of the Black Queens team that competed in the 1999 Women's World Cup.

Under her successor, Hauptle, Ghana achieved success by defeating Guinea 7-0 on aggregate in the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ghana have now been drawn against Benin in the next round of qualifiers.