Former Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle eyes fulfilment and glory in first WAFCON with Zambia

Published on: 10 June 2025
Zambia head coach Nora Hauptle says leading the Copper Queens to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco marks a personal milestone and a chance to pursue silverware with a united team.

The Swiss tactician, who guided Ghana to qualify for the same tournament before taking up the Zambia job in January, sees this as a moment of fulfilment.

“Yes, it’ll be my very first WAFCON, my first major tournament on the continent,” Hauptle told CAFOnline.com. “With Ghana, I had qualified the team after three years of work. That was a great journey.”

Now at the helm of Zambia, Hauptle is focused on building on recent progress and inspiring belief ahead of the continental showpiece.

“For me, it’s a kind of fulfilment. It’s also a chance to prove our worth at the highest level. We’ve invested so much into this team, with so much passion.”

Zambia has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, DR Congo and Senegal, arguably one of the toughest groups of the tournament. But Hauptle says her players are driven by a shared purpose.

“In Zambia, we all share one vision: to bring a trophy home. That’s a huge motivation for me. I just want to make sure we move forward step by step, with curiosity and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin.”

This will be Zambia’s third straight appearance at the Women’s AFCON, and expectations are growing after their semi-final finish in 2022.

Zambia have been drawn in a challenging WAFCON 2024 Group A, where they will face Morocco, DR Congo, and Senegal.

