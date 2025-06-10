Former Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle eyes fulfilment and glory in first WAFCON with Zambia

Zambia head coach Nora Hauptle says leading the Copper Queens to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco marks a personal milestone and a chance to pursue silverware with a united team.

The Swiss tactician, who guided Ghana to qualify for the same tournament before taking up the Zambia job in January, sees this as a moment of fulfilment.

“Yes, it’ll be my very first WAFCON, my first major tournament on the continent,” Hauptle told CAFOnline.com. “With Ghana, I had qualified the team after three years of work. That was a great journey.”

Now at the helm of Zambia, Hauptle is focused on building on recent progress and inspiring belief ahead of the continental showpiece.

“For me, it’s a kind of fulfilment. It’s also a chance to prove our worth at the highest level. We’ve invested so much into this team, with so much passion.”

Zambia has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, DR Congo and Senegal, arguably one of the toughest groups of the tournament. But Hauptle says her players are driven by a shared purpose.

“In Zambia, we all share one vision: to bring a trophy home. That’s a huge motivation for me. I just want to make sure we move forward step by step, with curiosity and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin.”

This will be Zambia’s third straight appearance at the Women’s AFCON, and expectations are growing after their semi-final finish in 2022.

